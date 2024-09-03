Boise State vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
Oregon’s quest for a College Football Playoff berth got off to a shaky start against Idaho at home, winning only 24-14 against FCS Idaho, but will look to get back on track against Boise State, one of the best teams in the Group of Five.
The Broncos also struggled, but on the other side of the field as the Ducks, winning 56-45 at Georgia Southern in its opening game. Star running back Ashton Jeanty tallied six touchdowns in the Week 1 win but will be dwarfed by Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, who will look to find explosive plays against a potentially poor Boise State defense.
How should we bet this one? Here’s our full betting preview.
Boise State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Boise State: -7.5 (-120)
- Oregon: +7.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Boise State: -280
- Oregon: +225
Total:
- 60.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Boise State vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Boise State Record: 1-0
- Oregon Record: 1-0
Boise State vs. Oregon Key Players to Watch
Boise State
Ashton Jeanty: Jeanty, one of the best running backs in the sport entering the season, proved his worth on Saturday. With Boise State trailing in the second half, Jeanty went off. The junior running back rushed for 267 yards with six touchdowns, including a 77-yard TD run in the team’s win.
Oregon
Dillon Gabriel: Gabriel was efficient as ever in his Oregon debut, completing 41-of-51 passes for 357 yards, but the Ducks couldn’t push the ball down the field, posting a three percent explosive play rate. Will this just be growing pains for the Ducks? Can Gabriel and the Ducks begin to rip off chunk plays in a projected shootout?
Boise State vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
I’m not looking far too much into Oregon’s 24-14 win against Idaho. The team had a handful of untimely mistakes to mask what was a dominant effort from the group despite starting a walk-on at center. Oregon out-gained Idaho 495 to 232 in the win, despite only tallying 24 points.
Now, the team will face Boise State, who showed little signs of improvement from the team’s poor defensive effort in 2023. Last season, the Broncos allowed more than six yards per play and were outside the top 100 in explosive play rate.
This can be the perfect landing spot for the Ducks' offense which is still working to get healthy in the trenches to scheme up open wide receivers that can rip off big gains. Last season, Boise State ranked 127th in tackling, per Pro Football Focus.
The Broncos' offense is potent, there’s no denying that, but that is going to just keep Oregon’s foot on the gas pedal.
PICK: Oregon Team Total OVER 40.5
