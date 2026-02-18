Boise State vs. Utah State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 18

The Utah State Aggies hold the top spot in the Mountain West entering the final stretch of the regular season at 12-2, but their lead is slim, sitting just 0.5 game up on San Diego State.

They can maintain that lead tonight when they host the Boise State Broncos, who are just 7-7 in conference play, and are coming off an overtime loss to UNLV.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this conference showdown.

Boise State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Boise State +9.5 (-102)

Utah State -9.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Boise State +440

Utah State -610

Total

OVER 152.5 (-108)

UNDER 152.5 (-112)

Boise State vs. Utah State How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 18

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Boise State Record: 15-10 (7-7 in Mountain West)

Utah State: 22-3 (12-2 in Mountain West)

Boise State vs. Utah State Betting Trends

The OVER is 10-0 in Boise State's last 10 games

Boise State is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games against Utah State

The OVER is 5-0 in Boise State's last five road games

Utah State is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games

Utah State is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games as the favorite

Boise State vs. Utah State Key Player to Watch

MJ Collins Jr., G - Utah State Aggies

MJ Collins is the primary shooter for Utah State, averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting 51.3% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc. He put up 25 points the last time Utah State played against the Broncos, and if he has another performance like that tonight, the Aggies should have no issue winning.

Boise State vs. Utah State Prediction and Pick

Utah State is a force to be reckoned with in the Mountain West and is the far superior team compared to Boise State. The Aggies rank 12th in the country in effective field goal percentage and 40th in defensive efficiency. Boise State by comparison ranks 147th and 168th in those two metrics.

Utah State won the first meeting between these two teams in dominant fashion, winning by a final score of 93-68. That game took place at Boise State, so with the Aggies now on their home court, I expect a similar result.

The Broncos' offense struggled all game the first time around, shooting just 37% from the field. That goes to show just how strong Utah State's defense is. I'll back them to win and cover tonight.

Pick: Utah State -9.5 (-120) via FanDuel

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

