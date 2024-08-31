Boston College vs. Florida State Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 1
The final game of the Week 1 slate is Monday night in Tallahassee, Florida as Florida State limps in in stunning fashion after losing in Dublin, Ireland against Georgia Tech.
Florida State will look to get its offense in gear against a new look Boston College team, who struggled on defense last season but did give the Seminoles a scare in 2023. Can Boston College establish the ground game yet again and threaten FSU?
Keep reading to find out how I'm betting on BC's offense as well as DJ UIagalelei as a rusher.
Best Player Props for Boston College vs. Florida State
- Kye Robichaux OVER 43.5 Rushing Yards
- Jalen Brown OVER 26.5 Receiving Yards
- DJ Uiagalelei UNDER 15.5 Rushing Yards
Kye Robichaux OVER 43.5 Rushing Yards
Florida State’s defensive line struggled to contain Georgia Tech’s run game in Week 0, posting a first percentile run stuff rate last week relative to games last season.
The Eagles will happily look to replicate that success with Robichaux, the team's 6 '0”, 217 pound bellcow running back.
Robichaux ran the ball 21 times for 64 yards last year against Florida State, which may be primed for a stepback in the run stopping department after losing a handful of players to the NFL last season.
Jalen Brown OVER 26.5 Receiving Yards
Brown was listed as a starting wide receiver in Week 0, but only had two catches in the shaky passing effort. I think we see the Noles continue to try to give DJ Uiagalelei easy throws to make close to the line of scrimmage, which can lead to more targets for Brown, a high school track star.
Brown has the big play capability to rip off a 30 yard gain on a quick screen pass or route underneath, but I believe he continues to grow into his role with the Seminoles revamped passing game.
BC was 123rd in EPA/pass and 115th in explosive pass last season. This can be a get right game for the Noles through the air.
DJ Uiagalelei UNDER 15.5 Rushing Yards
Uiagalelei is a capable runner around the goal line, keeping a few himself to get in the end zone. However, despite being a brute at 6’4” and 252 pounds, he simply doesn’t want to run.
He had six carries for seven yards in the Week 0 loss, and I believe that he continues to avoid rushing up field when the play breaks down, as well as a few untimely sacks that can push this even further back.
I’m going to follow the lengthy history of Uiagalelei at now three schools in that he is an uncomfortable rusher, and take his under.
