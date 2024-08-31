Boston College vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
After a shocking upset in Dublin, Ireland, Florida State looks to quickly bounce back at home against Boston College in another ACC matchup.
The pressure has quickly ratcheted up for the new look Semnioles, who nearly made the College Football Playoff last season after an undefeated regular season and ACC Championship Game. After an outright loss as double digit favorites, FSU is back at home against Boston College, who nearly stunned the team last season.
Can Florida State get back on track, or can dual threat quarterback Thomas Castellanos continue to make life hell for the Seminoles?
Here' s our betting preview.
Boston College vs. Florida State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Boston College: +17 (-110)
- Florida State: -17 (-110)
Moneyline
- Boston College: +525
- Florida State: -750
Total: 50 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Boston College vs. Florida State How to Watch
- Date: Monday, September 2nd
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Boston College Record: 0-0
- Florida State Record: 0-0
Boston College vs. Florida State Key Players to Watch
Boston College
Thomas Castellanos: The UCF transfer took over early last season for the Eagles and jump started its offense, totaling more than 3,000 yards with 26 total touchdowns. He is a terror to contain in the pocket, constantly escaping and using his legs to keep the chains moving, but can he improve his decision making? Castellanos tossed 13 interceptions last season.
Florida State
DJ Uiagalelei: It was a shaky Seminoles debut for Uiagalelei, who is on his third team in three season. While he completed a ton of his passes, 69%, he had zero big time throws and an average depth of target of just eight yards. In the first half, his average aDOT was behind the line of scrimmage. Can the Semnioles find some answers on offense traveling back from Dublin, Ireland?
Boston College vs. Florida State Prediction and Pick
It was a shaky performance form the Seminoles, but I do believe the team can find traction against an Eagles secondary that was poor last season and is going through some serious coaching turnover with new head coach Bill O’Brien bringing in Tim Lewis from the NFL ranks.
Lewis is tasked with fixing a BC defense that had only 12 sacks in the regular season in 2023 and was 129th in yards per carry. Florida State’s veteran offensive line should be able to find its stride in this matchup after failing to get a push against Georgia Tech’s front seven after the first drive in Week 0.
However, Florida State’s defense looked incredibly underwhelming, and I’m not sure this matchup suits the team very well. Yes, BC will be showing up a revamped offense under O’Brien, but Castellanos gave the Seminoles fits last season in a near upset in Chestnut Hill.
In that Week 3 showdown, Castellanos passed for 305 yards while adding another 95 on the ground. He is a slippery player and can find answers against a potentially overrated Florida State defense.
This total was bet down on Florida State’s suspect showing against Georgia Tech, but I believe the Noles can find its footing back at home while BC can do enough to help get this over the total.
PICK: OVER 50
