Boston College vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Pinstripe Bowl
Nebraska is into a bowl game for the first time since 2016 as the team tries to cap a resurgent season under Matt Rhule with a postseason victory against Boston College.
The Eagles have had a strong first season under Bill O’Brien, who will look to build some momentum into the offseason against a strong defense in Nebraska. All eyes will be on the other side, though, as Dylan Raiola looks to continue to bring legitimacy to the Cornhuskers offense. Will he be able to at Yankee Stadium?
Let’s break it down with our full betting preview below.
Boston College vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Boston College: +2.5 (-110)
- Nebraska: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Boston College: +115
- Nebraska: -138
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Boston College vs. Nebraska How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 28
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Boston College Record: 7-5
- Nebraska Record: 6-6
Boston College vs. Nebraska Key Players to Watch
Boston College
Grayson James: The FIU transfer stepped in for Thomas Castellanos to finish the season and the Eagles didn’t suffer much of a drop-off, winning two of its final three games against bowl level competition. James has tossed six touchdowns with only two interceptions while completing 64% of his passes.
Nebraska
Dylan Raiola: The freshman seemingly broke through a midseason wall to finish the season with a blowout win against Wisconsin to secure bowl eligibility. While the Cornhuskers skill position group leaves some to be desired, Raiola will be the best player on the field, completing 66% of his passes and engineering an offense that is top 50 in success rate.
Boston College vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick
Both offenses may struggle to find much traction against one another as both defenses have been the far more consistent units on the field.
Each team ranks top 40 in tackling grade, per Pro Football Focus, as well as top 55 in the country in points per drive allowed and sacks. Both defensive lines have done a strong job against formidable competition this season and play at a methodical tempo so I can see plenty of failed drives with limited scoring chances.
While Raioloa is talented and James has kept this BC passing game on track, each team is far more focused on establishing the run and playing the field position battle, and I don’t see much different in this matchup.
Further, keep an eye on the special teams battle. Both kicking games have been terrible throughout the season. Boston College has only attempted four field goals on the season while Nebraska is outside the top 100 nationally in make percentage.
There can be a lot of drives that stall inside the 40 for both teams due to failed fourth down attempts against strong short yardage defenses that are sturdy in short yardage situations.
In what could be a smashmouth football game, I’ll side with the under in the Pinstripe Bowl.
PICK: UNDER 45.5
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.