Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
Welcome to MACtion!
As always in the month of November, the MAC conference takes center stage with mid-week action to close out the regular season. To get us started on Tuesday, conference favorite Bowling Green hits the road to face spiraling Central Michigan, who is onto a third string quarterback.
Can the Falcons take care of business as double digit favorites? Here's our full betting preview.
Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bowling Green: -12.5 (-110)
- Central Michigan: +12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bowling Green: -520
- Central Michigan: +385
Total: 49.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, November 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Bowling Green Record: 4-4
- Central Michigan Record: 3-5
Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Key Players to Watch
Bowling Green
Harold Fanin: Fanin is in the running for the Mackey Award, which goes to the nation’s top tight end, hauling in 66 catches for 947 yards with six touchdowns already this season for the MAC favorite Falcons. Against a Central Michigan defense that has allowed 27 or more in three straight games, this can be a big showing for the Falcons tight end.
Central Michigan
Tyler Jefferson: With quarterback injuries to the top two options, the expectation is that Jefferson is going to be under center for the Chippewas. The freshman struggled in relief against the Redhawks, completing only 41% of his passes with an interception while running the ball eight times for 37 yards in the team’s 46-7 loss prior to the team’s BYE.
Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Prediction and Pick
The point spread shows the gap between these two teams, especially given the quarterback concerns for the Chips at the moment.
Against Bowling Green, who has a fair case to be the best team in the league, I expect Central Michigan to be playing from behind for much of this one. The Chips are 118th in EPA/Rush allowed, which is a big issue against the physical BG offense that thrives on the ground behind tailback Terrion Stewart. Stewart is averaging more than five yards per carry and his ability to get the Falcons ahead of schedule opens up the passing game for veteran Conner Bazelak and Fanin to stretch the field.
The BG defense has faced a tough strength of schedule, including Penn State and Texas A&M, and the defensive line has held up nicely all season, ranking top 40 in the country in sacks on the season and top 50 in EPA/Play.
Against an out-matched, third string freshman, I expect BG to take care of business on the road and keep its hopes of a MAC title alive.
PICK: Bowling Green -12.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.