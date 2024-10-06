Is Brandin Cooks Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Steelers)
The Dallas Cowboys will be without a key piece of their offense for the next four games – at least – after they placed Brandin Cooks on injured reserve on Friday.
Cooks has nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown so far this season, but he’s been the clear No. 3 option in the passing game for Dallas behind CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson . Now, Dak Prescott will have even less options at his disposal in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Let’s examine how Cooks’ absence could impact the Cowboys’ top pass catchers in the prop market.
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bets for Week 5 vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
- Receiving Yards: 76.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +100
CeeDee Lamb is heavily targeted and one of the top offensive players in the league, but I’m staying away from his receptions prop, which he has cleared just one time all season, in Week 5.
The Steelers have allowed just 77 completions so far this season, and I’d rather take Lamb to score this week with Prescott likely looking his way in every big spot on offense.
Lamb had a long touchdown in Week 4, and he’s found the end zone twice already in 2024.
Jake Ferguson Prop Bets for Week 5 vs. Steelers
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
- Receiving Yards: 45.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +210
After going down with an MCL injury in Week 1 that cost him Week 2, Ferguson has returned to be a massive part of the Dallas offense.
- Week 3 vs. Baltimore: 11 targets, 6 receptions, 95 yards
- Week 4 vs. New York Giants: 7 targets, 7 catches, 49 yards
Ferguson has easily cleared this catch prop in both games, and despite just seven yards per reception in Week 4, he still cleared his receiving yards prop.
I’d be fine with backing Ferguson in either prop – even against an elite Steelers defense – as the Cowboys are going to rely heavily on him and Lamb. Even with Cooks playing, Ferguson has 18 targets in the last two weeks while playing 66 and 73 percent of Dallas’ snaps.
