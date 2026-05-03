Is Brandon Ingram Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 7)

Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram missed Game 6 of the first round against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a heel injury, and he's officially .questionable for Game 7 on Sunday. He was also questionable in Game 6 and ended up sitting out that matchup.

Ingram was injured in Game 5 againt the Cavs, exiting that game early. Toronto went on to lose the game, even though it held a seven-point lead at the half.

Still, the Raptors rallied without Ingram in Game 6, leaning heavily on Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett (who made the game-winning 3-pointer) to keep their season alive.

With Ingram's status up in the air, the Raptors are set as 7.5-point road underdogs in the odds atDraftKings for Game 7. The home team has won every game in this series, but the Raptors have covered the spread in each of the last four games.

Ingram hasn't played at a high level in this series when he's been healthy, averaging 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting just 32.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Raptors are already without starting point guard Immanuel Quickley, so losing Ingram would be a massive blow as well on Sunday.

Here's a look at how to bet on Toronto in the prop market with Ingram ... for Game 7.

Best Raptors Prop Bet vs. Cavs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

RJ Barrett OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-128)

The hero in Game 6, RJ Barrett could be in line for another strong showing in Game 7.

I took this prop for Barrett in Game 6 as well with Brandon Ingram out, and he should be right back in the mix to clear it in Game 7. Barrett followed up a Game 5 showing where he had 12 rebounds and five assists with nine boards and three dimes in Game 6. He’s going to be asked to be on the ball more with Ingram banged up and Immanuel Quickley out with a hamstring injury.

In this series, RJ has five, 14, 10, nine, 17 and 12 rebounds and assists, giving him a really solid floor ahead of Game 7.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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