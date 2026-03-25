Is Brandon Ingram Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raptors vs. Clippers)

Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram was scratched on Monday against the Utah Jazz due to a heel injury, and he's listed on the team's injury report again on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Toronto has listed Ingram as questionable for this matchup, and he's likely a game-time decision after he was suddenly ruled out earlier in the week.

Brandon Ingram (heel) listed questionable for Wednesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 24, 2026

An All-Star this season, Ingram has put together a solid campaign for the Raptors, who currently hold the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. The former No. 2 overall pick is averaging 21.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from 3-point range.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set the Raptors as underdogs on Wednesday night, as they have multiple starters up in the air for this matchup. Ingram, Jakob Poeltl (back) and Immanuel Quickley (foot) are all listed as questionable. So, it's possible this line could move based on the final game statuses of those players.

Ingram played over 41 minutes in the Raptors first meeting with the Clippers this season, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. He's currently set with a points prop of 21.5 at DraftKings.

If Ingram sits, Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett will be called upon to pick up the slack in the Toronto offense. The Raptors are one of the better road teams in the NBA (21-15 this season), but they'd be facing an uphill battle without Ingram in the lineup.

The Raptors have only played three games with the star forward, and prior to missing Monday's game, Ingram had not missed a game since early January.

This story will be updated with Ingram's status of Wednesday night's matchup with the Clippers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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