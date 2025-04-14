Braves vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 14
The Toronto Blue Jays return home after a long road trip, sitting in first place in the AL East at 9-7. They'll look to continue that momentum against the Atlanta Braves, who are off to the most shocking start in Major League Baseball.
The Braves sit at just 4-11, the second-fewest wins in the Majors. They're desperately trying to turn things around, and a series win against the Blue Jays in Toronto would go a long way in doing exactly that.
Let's dive into the odds and everything you need to know to bet Monday night's series-opener.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (+145)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- Braves -118
- Blue Jays -102
Total
- 9 (Over -112/Under -108)
Braves vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 14
- Game Time: 7:07 PM EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, FanDuel Sports South, FanDuel Sports Southeast, SN1, TVA Sports
- Braves Record: 4-11
- Blue Jays Record: 9-7
Braves vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Grant Holmes, RHP - (0-1, 4.00 ERA)
- Toronto: Easton Lucas, LHP - (2-0, 0.00 ERA)
Braves vs. Blue Jays Best Prop Bet
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Home Run (+400) via DraftKings
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will make his first start in front of Toronto fans since signing his 14-year extension with the Blue Jays, to theoretically cement himself as a lifelong member of the team. He'll get a hero's welcome on Monday night, and nothing would make that sweeter than hitting a home run in front of the Toronto faithful.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Three weeks ago, I couldn't imagine betting the Blue Jays at just -102 in this spot, but based on what we've seen so far this season, that's exactly what I'm going to do. The Jays' offense has come out of the gates hot this season, ranking third in batting average (.267) and 11th in OPS (.710). The Braves have improved since their disastrous first week, but they're still 17th and 21st in those two respective stats.
It also may be worth it to invest some dollars in Easton Lucas stock. The 28-year-old has allowed just four hits and zero earned runs across 10.1 innings in his first two starts. If he can keep that momentum going, he's going to have another strong performance against a struggling Braves lineup.
Let's roll with the Jays as small 'dogs.
Pick: Blue Jays (-102) via DraftKings
