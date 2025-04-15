Braves vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 15
The Atlanta Braves put up eight runs against the Toronto Blue Jays in their series-opener on Monday night. The two will meet again on Tuesday night in an exciting matchup between Spencer Schwellenbach and Kevin Gausman.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game, including my best bet.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (+145)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- Braves -112
- Blue Jays -108
Total
- 7.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Braves vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 15
- Game Time: 7:07 PM EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, FanDuel Sports South, FanDuel Sports Southeast, SN1
- Braves Record: 5-11
- Blue Jays Record: 9-8
Braves vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Spencer Schwellenbach, RHP - (1-0, 0.45 ERA)
- Toronto: Kevin Gausman, RHP - (1-1, 2.33 ERA)
Braves vs. Blue Jays Best Prop Bet
- Bo Bichette OVER 1.5 Total bases (+110) via BetMGM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has stolen all the headlines early this season but Bo Bichette has quietly been batting .297 on the year. He's coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign so it's promising for Jays fans to see how he has started 2025. He has an on base percentage of .346 so I'm going to back him to record at least two total bases at plus-money tonight.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
After a horrific start to their season, the Braves offense has seemingly woken up, scoring 5+ runs in two of their last three games. They have worked their way up to being one of the worst offenses in the Majors but now they rank 19th in OPS, which is impressive considering they were in the bottom three just a week ago.
I'm high on Schwellenbach this season. He had an underrated rookie campaign, sporting a 3.35 ERA across 21 starts and he has built on that so far in 2025. He has allowed just one earned run across 20.0 innings pitched to start the year while also sporting a 0.650 WHIP. He's not going to keep those numbers going, but he could be in for a huge season for the Braves.
I'm going to continue to buy stock in Schwellenbach and I'll do that by betting the Braves to get the win tonight.
Pick: Braves -112 (via DraftKings)
