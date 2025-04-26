Braves vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bet for Saturday, April 26
The Atlanta Braves got the better of the Arizona Diamondbacks in their first game of their weekend series, beating them comfortably by a score of 8-2 on Friday night. Now, the Braves are just three wins away from getting back to .500 on the year after getting off to a disastrous start to the season.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's rematch.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Braves +1.5 (-196)
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+162)
Moneyline
- Braves +104
- Diamondbacks -122
Total
- 9.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Braves vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 26
- Game Time: 8:10 PM EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): Dbacks.TV, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Braves Record: 11-14
- Diamondbacks Record: 14-12
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Grant Holmes, RHP (2-1, 3.22 ERA)
- Arizona: Merrill Kelly, RHP (3-1, 4.73 ERA)
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Best Prop Bet
- Grant Holmes OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+115) via DraftKings
One of the Diamondbacks' strongest traits this season has been their ability to draw walks. They have drawn a walk on 11.2% of their plate appearances, the best mark in the Majors through the first month of the 2025 campaign. Tonight, they face Grant Holmes of the Braves, who has walked 4+ batters in three of his five starts this season. He just has to hit three walks tonight for us to cash this bet.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
I bet the OVER in this game last night and it cashed, so I see no reason why it shouldn't hit again tonight. The Braves' offense got off to a slow start in 2025, but over the past 14 days, the Braves are batting .259 while ranking fourth in OPS. The Diamondbacks also rank eighth in OPS over that time frame, making these two of the hottest offenses in the Majors of late.
While the offenses are heating up, the bullpens remain cold. This season, the Braves and Diamondbacks remain 21st and 22nd in bullpen ERA at 4.33 and 4.40, respectively. It's not like the starters give me much confidence in this being a pitcher's duel either.
Let's sit back and root for runs in tonight's marquee rematch.
