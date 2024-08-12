Braves vs. Giants Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 12
A hotly contested series will start in the Bay Area on Monday night with two NL Wild Card hopefuls duking it out between the Giants and Braves.
Last year’s NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell will try to keep his fine form on display against the Braves, who will face the favorite to win this years NL Cy Young winner in Chris Sale.
Who has the edge?
We got you covered below with a full betting preview!
Braves vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Braves: -1.5 (+152)
- Giants: +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline
- Braves: -112
- Giants: -104
Total: 6.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Braves vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 12
- Game Time: 9:45 PM EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports-Bay Area
- Braves Record: 61-56
- Giants Record: 61-59
Braves vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
Atlanta Braves: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.75 ERA)
San Francisco Giants: Blake Snell (2-3, 4.31 ERA)
Braves vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Braves
Chris Sale: The betting favorite to win NL Cy Young looks to further his case on Monday night against the Giants. He hasn’t allowed more than two runs since June 1st against the Athletics, a and has been as consistent as any pitcher in the big leagues.
San Francisco Giants
Tyler Fitzgerald: Fitzgerald has been a big boost to the Giants postseason chances. The rookie has been mashing the ball for San Francisco’s lineup, helping push the team into striking distance for the NL Wild Card. He is hitting .315 with 12 home runs this season and has been slugging at .791 since the All-Star break.
Braves vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
The Braves can’t seem to stop the bleeding, allowing seven runs in the eighth inning to lose to the lowly Rockies on Sunday afternoon, but Chris Sale should stop the bleeding on Monday against the Giants.
San Francisco is hitting like a league average bunch since the All-Star break, and the Braves maintain elite power in the middle of the order, top 10 in OPS.
While this game may feature a pitchers duel against a pair of left handers, I’ll side with Chris Sale due to his ability to allow soft contact and avoid base runners. Sale is in the 82nd percentile in walk percentage and 98th percentile in terms of hard-hit rate.
PICK: Braves (-112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.