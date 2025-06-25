Braves vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 25
The Mets are giving up too many games to divisional foes lately. They’ve lost nine of their last 10, including two straight to the Braves, but still remain 1.5 games outside first place.
Atlanta rallied to beat the Mets off Matt Olson’s three RBI, which included the tie-breaking single in the 7-4 win.
On Wednesday, Didier Fuentes will make his second career MLB start for the Braves after allowing four runs over five innings in his debut. He enters this matchup with a 7.20 ERA following a tough minor league season split across three levels.
Clay Holmes takes the mound for the Mets with a solid 7-4 record and 3.04 ERA through 15 starts. He’s posted a 2.87 ERA over his last three outings despite some control issues.
Here’s how we’re approaching the betting board.
Braves vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Braves +1.5 (-156)
- Mets -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Braves (+128)
- Mets (-152)
Total
- Over 9 (-118)
- Under 9 (-104)
Braves vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Braves: Didier Fuentes (0-1, 7.20 ERA)
- Mets: Clay Holmes (7-4, 3.04 ERA)
Braves vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, FDSN South
- Braves Record: 37-41
- Mets Record: 46-34
Braves vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Clay Holmes Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+102 at FanDuel)
Holmes is no strikeout pitcher to write home about, but his Citi splits show he does have better traction there. He’s punched out 73 batters over 83 innings this season, which is good for a 21.1% strikeout rate and 9.27 K/9 — that’s well above league average and places him in the 41st percentile. He cleared this line in his last start against Atlanta with 5 K and he’s recorded 20 Ks over his last five starts, which have all varied in depth.
Where he really excels is inducing weak contact when he’s locating. Per Statcast, opposing hitters are averaging just 90.2 mph in exit velocity off him, with an 8% barrel rate and 42.4% hard-hit rate. I also like Holmes against the Braves as he’s been historically reliable against them, owning a 2.30 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 11 career appearances. This Braves lineup still remains volatile — they ranked just 17th in OBP and 27th in slugging over the month of June.
Braves vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
What an expensive pick for a team who looks miserable over the last week. This comes down to confidence in Holmes over an inexperienced Fuentes.
Holmes last start was a 7-1 loss to the Braves in which he allowed three ER in 4 2/3 innings, but his elite ground ball rate has been consistent enough to eat into starts: he’s relinquished three ER or fewer in five straight starts. He’ll be pitching at Citi, where he’s reliable, owning a 3.43 ERA over 44.2 career innings.
Fuentes is in for just his second MLB start, after he gave up four ER runs over five innings in his debut and went 0-7 across the minors this year. The Mets’ offense has been cold, but facing a winless rookie in a fill-in spot presents a prime opportunity for the likes of Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor to rebound.
The Braves have also been vulnerable on the road with a 15-26 record, while New York still holds a healthy 27-12 home mark. If Holmes can deliver another quality start and the Mets’ bats can capitalize on an inexperienced arm, New York is well-positioned to snap its skid and pick up a much-needed win.
Pick: Mets (-152 at FanDuel)
