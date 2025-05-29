Braves vs. Phillies Game 2 Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, May 29
The Phillies and Braves will play the nightcap of their Thursday doubleheader at 6:45 p.m. ET on Thursday May 29, 2025.
This features a marquee pitching matchup between Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler (6-1, 2.42 ERA), who enters with a 22 2/3-inning scoreless streak, and Braves left-hander Chris Sale (2-3, 3.36 ERA), the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner.
Both pitchers faced each other on April 8. They both took a no decision in a 7-5 Braves win that featured both pitchers allowing five earned runs and a home run.
After more runway, let’s dive into how Wheeler and Sale will stack up against one another in the rematch.
Braves vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Braves +1.5 (-168)
- Phillies -1.5 (-205)
Moneyline
- Braves (+104)
- Phillies (-122)
Total
- Over 7.5 (-105)
- Under 7.5 (-115)
Braves vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Braves: Chris Sale (2-3, 3.36 ERA)
- Phillies Zach Wheeler (6-1, 2.42 ERA)
Braves vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN South, NBCSP
- Braves Record: 25-28
- Phillies Record: 35-19
Braves vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Zack Wheeler Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-128 at FanDuel)
I liked Wheeler to have a big day before yesterday’s postponement and I like him even more today now facing the Braves lineup on the second leg of a doubleheader — especially with better value.
Through 70 ⅔ innings, he’s striking out 11.2 hitters, which is a career high. Wheeler’s 32.7% strikeout rate ranks in the top 7% of all pitchers, per Statcast. With at least six innings pitched in 10 of his 11 starts this season, he consistently gives himself the runway to pile up strikeouts against a Braves lineup that swings at a top-10 frequency per Statcast.
In what is to be an expected masterclass pitching duel, Sale’s line at 6.5 strikeouts is considerably more expensive than Wheeler’s, so take the value where it lies.
Braves vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
It’s one of the biggest must-watch pitching combinations one can think of amongst active players. Sale counters Wheeler with one start having exceeded three earned runs out of 11.
He’s following up his Cy Young campaign with improved velocity along with matching his strikeout per nine rate of 11.4. Wheeler is projected for a 2.14 xERA, which ranks him amongst one of the game’s elite while Sale projects at a 3.34 xERA.
Wheeler is 13-8 with a 3.10 in his career against the Braves while Sale is 1-2 and holds a 5.46 ERA against Philadelphia, but the future Hall of Famer has enough momentum in drawing swings and misses outside the zone to have trust.
Pick: Under 7.5 (-115 at FanDuel)
