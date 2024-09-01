Braves vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Sunday, Sept. 1 (Trust Aaron Nola)
The Atlanta Braves are on the road – and underdogs – against the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of their four-game set on Sunday Night Baseball tonight.
Atlanta needs a win to split this series, but Phillies star Aaron Nola (3.30 ERA) is on the mound and aiming to pick up a fourth straight win for his team in his starts.
The Braves are clinging to a playoff spot – two games up on the New York Mets in the wild card – but they’re down several key players, including Austin Riley and Ronald Acuna Jr.
Can we trust Atlanta to split the series in this standalone game?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for Sunday’s matchup.
Braves vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Braves +1.5 (-180)
- Phillies -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline
- Braves: +120
- Phillies: -142
Total
- 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Braves vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6, 3.72 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Aaron Nola (12-6, 3.30 ERA)
Braves vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 1
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Braves record: 74-62
- Phillies record: 80-56
Braves vs. Phillies Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Braves
Michael Harris II: It’s been a tough year for Harris, who spent a lot of time on the injured list. The outfielder needs to give the Braves more with Ronald Acuna Jr. out for the season, but he’s hitting just .245 with eight homers and 30 runs batted in across 84 games.
Philadelphia Phillies
Aaron Nola: The Phillies have thrived in Nola’s starts this season, going 18-9 straight up, winning his last three outings. Nola tossed 5.2 innings of two-run ball in a win over the Braves back in August.
Braves vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Atlanta’s injuries have significantly lowered its ceiling this season, but the Braves have been able to win seven of their last 10 matchups to keep the Mets at bay in the wild card.
It won’t be easy to keep things going against the Phillies, especially with Nola on the bump. The righty has dominated in terms of his win/loss record in 2024, and he should have the advantage over Spencer Schwellenbach.
Atlanta is just 7-8 when Schwellenbach is on the bump, although he did allow just two earned runs in a win over Philly last month.
Still, with the Phillies dominating at home in 2024 (46-25), I’ll lay this small price with them on Sunday Night Baseball.
Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-142)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.