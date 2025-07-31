Braves vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, July 31
The Braves and Reds enter Thursday’s series opener heading in starkly different directions.
Cincinnati is coming off an impressive 5-2 win over the mighty Dodgers on Wednesday and sits just three games back of the final NL wild card spot. Atlanta, meanwhile, continues its tailspin, getting swept by the Royals in a 1-0 loss that marked their second straight series sweep and now leaves them just one game out of last place in the NL East.
Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.91 ERA) makes his Braves debut under less-than-ideal circumstances, filling a battered rotation that has lost multiple arms to injury. Though he’s had past success against Cincinnati, Carrasco hasn’t thrown more than five innings in three of his last four outings and owns a 1.53 WHIP on the season (yikes!).
Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.09 ERA) takes the mound for the Reds and has been excellent, allowing two or fewer earned runs in seven of his last eight starts while averaging nearly a strikeout per inning. In his only career start against the Braves, Abbott held them scoreless through five innings with eight strikeouts in an eventual extra-inning loss.
Braves vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Braves +1.5 (-128)
- Reds -1.5 (+106)
Moneyline
- Braves (+160)
- Reds (-190)
Total
- Over 9 (-120)
- Under 9 (-102)
Braves vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Braves: Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.91 ERA)
- Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.09 ERA)
Braves vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV):
- Braves Record: 45-62
- Reds Record: 57-52
Braves vs. Reds Prop Bet
Elly De La Cruz Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110 at FanDuel)
He’s been a lousy fielder this season, but you can’t deny that the switch-hitting speedster makes up for it on the base path — especially thriving against right-handed pitching. Carrasco has been hit hard all season, allowing a 12.1% barrel rate and a 1.8 HR/9. De La Cruz’s .475 xSLG and positive-six base running run value rating, which makes him the fastest player in baseball, make him a constant threat to stretch singles into extra bases or take an extra bag on contact. He’s also hitting in hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park, where his aggressive approach plays up.
Braves vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
Given current form, pitching edge and motivation, there’s clear value on the Reds run line against this rudderless Braves team tonight. Carrasco, recently released by the Yankees, enters with a concerning 4.94 xERA. He’s giving up hard contact and is not missing bats and will try to pivot in a homer-happy Great American Ball Park. Meanwhile, Abbott has hit the earned runs under in 16 of his last 20 starts and owns a 3.06 ERA in 32 career appearances at this stadium.
Pick: Reds (+104 at FanDuel)
FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.