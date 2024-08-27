Braves vs. Twins Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 27
Two wild card teams are in the midst of an interleague series to get the week started off. The Braves are taking on the Twins in a three-game set in Minnesota will look to win their second-straight game after putting up 10 runs in a 10-6 decision on Monday night.
Both the Braves and Twins are holding on to the final wild card spot in their respective leagues, making every game from here on out extremely important for their playoff hopes.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's Game 2.
Braves vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total
All odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Run Line:
- Braves -1.5 (+142)
- Twins +1.5 (-172)
Moneyline:
- Braves -110
- Twins -106
Total:
- OVER 8.5 (+100)
- UNDER 8.5 (-122)
Braves vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6, 3.94 ERA)
- Minnesota: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3, 3.69 ERA)
Braves vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 27
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports South, Bally Sports North
- Braves record: 71-60
- Twins record: 72-59
Braves vs. Twins Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Braves
Spencer Schwellenbach: The 24-year old has been fantastic for the Braves since being called up to the Majors. He's been especially good since the All-Star break, posting a 3.35 ERA in six starts in that time frame. He's continued strong play will be key in their success down the final stretch of the season.
Minnesota Twins
Christian Vasquez: The Twins' catcher has been fantastic in August, posting a .333 batting average while bringing in nine runs in just 13 games. He has provided the Twins' offense a boost when they've needed it the most.
Braves vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
After a slow start to the month, the Braves offense has started to improve, but the Twins offense still ranks above them in OPS in August at .770 compared to Atlanta at .763. Minnesota is also rolling with one of its better pitchers in its rotation in Simeon Woods Richardson. The Twins have gone 7-3 in his last 10 starts. Woods Richardson has been especially good when pitching at home this season with a home ERA of 3.29.
The Braves, while still a solid team who can go on a deep playoff run if they get hot at the right time, tend to be one of the more overvalued teams in the betting market. Injuries and other circumstances have hurt them at times this season and I don't think they deserve to be a pick'em in Minnesota tonight.
I'll back the Twins to even up the series on Tuesday night.
Pick: Twins -106
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!