Is Breece Hall Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Bengals)
The New York Jets are still in search of their first win of the 2025 season, but they did receive a positive injury update on Sunday morning.
Running back Breece Hall, who is listed as questionable for Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a knee injury, is expected to play, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
This is a huge boost for a New York offense that doesn’t have Garrett Wilson (knee) on Sunday and has struggled to get anything going in the passing game with Justin Fields under center.
Hall, a former second-round pick, has put together a nice 2025 season to date, averaging 4.5 yards per carry while rushing for 448 yards and picking up 164 yards in the passing game. He has yet to find the end zone in 2025, but that's more of a product of the New York offense struggling.
If you’re looking to bet on the New York offense on Sunday, Hall may be the most reliable player to bet on in the prop market.
Best Breece Hall Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Bengals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Breece Hall OVER 67.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Bengals enter Week 8 with the No. 27 defense in EPA/Rush this season, so this is a prime matchup for the Jets to lean on Hall.
Even though the New York offense has been terrible throwing the ball, Hall is still averaging a respectable 4.5 yards per carry – even though he only has 99 carries in the 2025 season.
Hall has three games with over 67.5 rushing yards, and he should be able to make some noise against a Cincy defense that is allowing 4.7 yards per carry and has given up 961 rushing yards in seven games (the fourth-most in the NFL).
With Fields struggling as a passer, the Jets may lean on Hall for a bigger workload – if they’re able to move the ball – on Sunday. He’s worth a look in this market with the Jets down multiple receivers as well.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.