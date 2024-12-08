Is Breece Hall Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Dolphins)
New York Jets running back Breece Hall missed some practice time ahead of the team’s Week 14 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, and it appears he's set to miss his first game of the season.
The Jets have listed Hall as doubtful on their final injury report for Week 14.
Hall missed practice time ahead of Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks and ended up playing in the game, but it appears he will not be able to play through his knee injury this week.
In Week 13, Hall played a season-low 62 percent of New York’s snaps, as he lost a fumble in the game. Overall, Hall carried the ball 12 times for 60 yards and did not catch his lone target in the passing game. He did convert a two-point conversion as well.
This hasn’t been the best season for Hall, who is averaging 4.2 yards per carry, as the Jets have struggled on offense, leading to a 3-9 record.
With Hall expected to miss this game, rookie Braelon Allen figures to have a feature role in the Jets' backfield.
Best Braelon Allen Prop Bet for Week 14 vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 51.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
- Receiving Yards: 16.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +100
Last week, Allen played 28 percent of the Jets' snaps, rushing five times for 11 yards and catching two passes for 16 yards. He's averaging just 3.6 yards per carry on the season, but he's been a promising pass catcher, reeling in 12 of his 18 targers for 97 yards and a score.
Allen should have a feature role in this one, and I think his receptions prop is the best way to bet on him.
He already has three games with two more catches despite never playing more than 36 percent of the team's snaps in a single. With Hall out, the checkdowns should be there for Allen on Sunday.
