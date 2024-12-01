Is Breece Hall Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Jets)
New York Jets running back Breece Hall is listed as questionable for Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks, but he is trending in the right direction to play in the matchup.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hall is expected to suit up on Sunday.
Hall missed time this week in practice, but the Jets star appears to be ready to play – a week after the Jets were on the bye.
This season, Hall has 152 carries for 632 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and four scores. He’s also added a lot through the air, catching 46 of his 61 targets for 401 yards and two more touchdowns.
The Jets may lean a little more on rookie Braelon Allen in Week 13, but Hall could still be worth a look in the prop market.
Best Breece Hall Prop Bets for Week 13 vs. Seahawks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 60.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over +125/Under -165)
- Receiving Yards: 28.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +105
Seattle has really struggled to stop the run this season, allowing the eighth-most rushing yards to running backs and giving up 4.7 yards per carry overall.
Seattle has been better at defending the pass when it comes to running backs, so I’m leaning on the OVER for Hall’s rushing yards if he suits up. He should see a pretty decent workload, as he’s carried the ball at least 10 times in 10 of his 11 games and he has five games with 16 or more carries.
If the Jets want to take some pressure off of Aaron Rodgers, leaning on Hall and the running game should help get this offense going.
