Brewers vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 7 (Trust Chris Sale)
The Atlanta Braves were blown out by the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, losing 10-0 and falling to just 1.5 games up on the New York Mets for the final wild card spot in the National League.
Atlanta has had a rough season with the injury bug, but it still could make the playoffs with a strong finish to the 2024 season.
Luckily for the Braves, they have a great opportunity to snap their three-game skid on Wednesday with ace Chris Sale on the mound. He’ll take on the Brewers’ No. 1 – Freddy Peralta – in what should be a terrific pitcher's duel.
Here’s how to bet on this matchup on Wednesday night.
Brewers vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-155)
- Braves -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Brewers: +140
- Braves: -166
Total
- 8 (Over -105/Under -115)
Brewers vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Freddy Peralta (6-6, 3.89 ERA)
- Atlanta: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.71 ERA)
Brewers vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 7
- Time: 7:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Brewers record: 63-49
- Braves record: 60-52
Brewers vs. Braves Key Players to Watch
Milwaukee Brewers
Freddy Peralta: A dominant strikeout pitcher (his prop is set at 5.5 tonight), Peralta has 149 strikeouts in 120.1 innings of work. He’s been hovering just under a 4.00 ERA as of late, but the Brewers have found success in his outings, going 13-9 this season. However, Peralta has not earned a win in a start since June 30.
Atlanta Braves
Chris Sale: Simply put, Sale has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, leading the Braves to a 14-6 record in his 20 starts. He’s the current favorite to win the NL Cy Young award at +110 odds – just ahead of Paul Skenes and Zack Wheeler. Sale has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 17 of his 20 outings so far in 2024.
Brewers vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
It’s impossible to fade Chris Sale this season, especially with Peralta struggling a bit as of late.
Peralta posted a 4.10 ERA and 5.41 FIP in July, and the Brewers went just 1-4 straight up in those outings.
Meanwhile, Sale has posted a 2.28 ERA over his last nine starts, allowing two or fewer earned runs in each of those matchups. Atlanta is 6-3 straight up in those starts.
These teams are No. 2 and No. 3 in bullpen ERA, so I don’t mind a look at the UNDER with these two aces on the mound, but I prefer backing Sale to lead the Braves to a win.
Milwaukee is in the middle of the pack (14th) in OPS against left-handed pitching, and Sale outdueled Peralta just a week ago when these two teams matched up.
I’ll take Atlanta to even the series at home.
Pick: Braves -166
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.