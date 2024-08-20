Brewers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 20 (How to Bet Total)
The NL Central race is firmly in the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers, but the St. Louis Cardinals could make some serious ground up if they sweep the Brew Crew, starting with the series opener on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals are favored at home with trade deadline addition Erick Fedde on the mound, but do they deserve to be?
Fedde has struggled since the trade, and the Cards are two games under .500 going up against a Milwaukee team that is now 20 games over.
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for this matchup.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-205)
- Cardinals -1.5 (+170)
Moneyline
- Brewers: +102
- Cardinals: -122
Total
- 7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Brewers vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Frankie Montas (5-8, 4.86 ERA)
- St. Louis: Erick Fedde (8-6, 3.40 ERA)
Brewers vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 7:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest
- Brewers record: 72-52
- Cardinals record: 61-62
Brewers vs. Cardinals Key Players to Watch
Milwaukee Brewers
Willy Adames: The Brewers shortstop is quietly having a really solid season, hitting .253 with 22 homers and a team-high 85 runs batted in. With Christian Yelich done for the season, Adames is going to be relied on to produce in a big way to keep the Brewers at the top of the NL Central.
St. Louis Cardinals
Erick Fedde: Acquired at the trade deadline, Fedde has made three starts for the Cards this season, posting a 5.63 ERA, 5.85 FIP and leading the team to a 1-2 record. The righty will need to be better if the Cards want to sneak into a playoff spot.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
This starting pitching lines up beautiful for and OVER, as Fedde has really struggled since being traded to St. Louis, posting nearly a 6.00 ERA and giving up four or more runs in two of his three starts.
The Brewers have gone OVER this number in every one of Frankie Montas’ starts since he was traded from Cincinnati, and they are the No. 2 OVER team in the league, hitting it 57.8 percent of the time.
St. Louis is also 31-29 on OVERs at Busch Stadium, and it went over one the this total in a start Montas made against it during his time in Cincy.
7.5 runs is far too low for my liking on Tuesday.
Pick: OVER 7.5 (-112)
