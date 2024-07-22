Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Monday, July 22
The Chicago Cubs need to find some momentum in a hurry if they want to get back in the playoff race, currently sitting at 48-53 ahead of their series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Brewers hold the NL Central lead at 57-42 and have won three-straight games ahead of tonight's series opener.
Let's dive into everything you need to know bet on tonight's game.
Brewers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line:
- Brewers -1.5 (+140)
- Cubs +1.5 (-165)
Moneyline:
- Brewers -120
- Cubs +100
Total:
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Brewers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Tobias Myers (6-3, 3.13 ERA)
- Chicago: Javier Assad (4-3, 3.27 ERA)
Brewers vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 22
- Time: 8:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network
- Brewers record: 57-42
- Cubs record: 48-53
Brewers vs. Cubs Key Players to Watch
Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich: The Brewers outfielder is third in Major League Baseball in batting average at .320 while sporting an on base percentage of .405. He plays a huge role in their offensive success this season and will likely have an impact in the result of tonight's game.
Chicago Cubs
Javier Assad: The Cubs' pitcher got off to a strong start to the season, but has struggled of late. Dating back to May 26, Assad has an ERA of 5.85, allowing a total of 21 earned runs across 32.1 innings pitched. He needs to improve if the Cubs want to make a run at the playoffs.
Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
Despite the Brewers having a far superior record, the metrics for these two teams are a lot closer than you may think. For example, dating back to June 1, both teams have the exact same OPS at .704.
Both starting pitchers enter the game with very similar ERAs as well. Tobias Myers sits at 3.13 while Assad is at 3.27. It's worth noting Assad has already faced the Brewers once already this season, blanking them across 6.0 innings back on May 5 which led to a Cubs 5-0 win.
Based on the similar metrics and Assad's recent success against the Brewers, I'm going to back the Cubs as home underdogs tonight.
Pick: Cubs +100
