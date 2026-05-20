Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 20

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to sweep the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field and take over the top spot in the NL Central in the process.

The Brew Crew has now won 10 of their last 12 games and are 15-5 in their last 20 contests after starting the season 13-13.

On the flip side, the Cubs have lost four in a row and 9 of their last 11 games after a 27-11 start.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Cubs on Wednesday, May 20.

Brewers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+169)

Cubs +1.5 (-207)

Moneyline

Brewers -101

Cubs -120

Total

6.5 (Over -113/Under -106)

Brewers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Kyle Harrison (4-1, 2.09 ERA)

Cubs: Edward Cabrera (3-1, 4.06 ERA)

Kyle Harrison has been great in his first eight starts with the Brewers. He’s allowed a total of nine earned runs, never allowing more than two runs in a single start.

Edward Cabrera is also in his first season with a new club. While he hasn’t had that same success, he also hasn’t been awful. He allowed exactly three earned runs in six starts and five in another after two scoreless outings to begin his Cubs career.

Brewers vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): BREW, MARQ

Brewers record: 28-18

Cubs record: 29-20

Brewers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jake Bauers OVER 0.5 Hits (-125)

Jake Bauers is red-hot right now. He’s on a 10-game hitting streak, including four straight games with two hits. Dating back to April 21, he has a hit in 18 of 20 games, going 27 for 77 in that span.

There may be a risk that Bauer gets pinch-hit for later in the game if the Cubs bring in a left-handed reliever, but that’s one that I’m willing to take. I’d consider taking other Bauer props (total bases, HRR, etc.) as well.

Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

I’m sorry, the total is at 6.5 in this game?

Sure, Harrison has been great, and Cabrera has been solid, but this is a low total reserved for true pitcher’s duels.

The Brewers scored nine runs in the first game of this series and five runs last night. They should be able to get a handful again tonight, and the Cubs can add a few of their own.

You could also just take Milwaukee as a slight road favorite, but I’m going with the OVER.

Pick: OVER 6.5 (-113)

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