Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, July 24 (How to Bet Total)
The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers will close out their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field as Chicago looks to stay out of last place in the NL Central.
Right now, the Cubs hold the tiebreaker over the Cincinnati Reds for the No. 4 spot in the division, and while they’re still 10 games out of the division lead, their season isn’t done just yet.
Ace Justin Steele is on the mound for the Cubbies on Wednesday, as he looks to turn in a third strong outing against the Brewers in 2024.
Let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this NL Central clash.
Brewers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-192)
- Cubs -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
- Brewers: +120
- Cubs: -142
Total
- 7.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Brewers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: TBA
- Chicago: Justin Steele (2-4, 3.07 ERA)
Brewers vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 24
- Time: 2:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Brewers record: 58-43
- Cubs record: 49-54
Brewers vs. Cubs Key Players to Watch
Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich: It’s possible that Yelich could land on the injured list with a back injury that he suffered on Tuesday, which would be a massive blow to the Brewers. The star outfielder is hitting .315 this season with 11 homers, 42 runs batted in, and 21 stolen bases. In his career against Steele, he’s 8-for-27 (.296) with three walks and 10 strikeouts.
Chicago Cubs
Justin Steele: The Cubs lefty has already faced Milwaukee twice this season, leading the Cubs to a win on June 29 by allowing just three runs across six innings of work. His first start against Milwaukee (back on May 27) was even better, as he pitched seven scoreless innings with just three hits allowed.
Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
The Brewers have yet to announce a starter for this game, and it looks like Yelich – the team’s best hitter – could miss this matchup and possibly longer.
There’s no doubt that Milwaukee has been the better team overall in 2024, and it does have the No. 3 bullpen ERA in baseball.
If the Brewers go to a bullpen game – or rely heavily on their pen due to the starting pitching questions – I like the UNDER on Wednesday.
Steele has been great against the Brewers, allowing just three runs across 13.0 innings of work in 2024, and both of those games were low-scoring (5-1 Brewers win and 5-3 Cubs win).
The Cubs are just 22nd in the league in OPS this season, and they’re 56-43-4 on the UNDER. While Milwaukee has been an elite OVER team, Steele is a pitcher who gives this lineup trouble.
Take the UNDER on Wednesday afternoon.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.