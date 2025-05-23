Brewers vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, May 23
The Milwaukee Brewers have won four of their last five games, including against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Thursday's series opener, as they try to claw their way back into the race for the NL Central.
The Pirates, meanwhile, continue to fail to be competitive, an issue that has plagued them for years. On the bright side, they have Paul Skenes on the mound for them tonight, one of the most electric and exciting young players in the game.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for the second game of this three-game set.
Brewers vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-220)
- Pirates -1.5 (+180)
Moneyline
- Brewers +106
- Pirates -124
Total
- 7 (Over -102/Under -120)
Brewers vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 23
- Game Time: 6:40 PM EST
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet-PIT, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
- Brewers Record: 25-26
- Pirates Record: 17-34
Brewers vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Freddy Peralta, RHP (5-3, 2.59 ERA)
- Pittsburgh: Paul Skenes, RHP (3-5, 2.44 ERA)
Brewers vs. Pirates Best Prop Bet
- Paul Skenes OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+110) via DraftKings
Paul Skenes' strikeout numbers have been down compared to last season. He averaged 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season and is averaging just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings this season. With that being said, he's starting to see some positive regression in the strikeout department, including a nine-strikeout performance in his most recent start against the Phillies. Now, he faces a Brewers team that has struck out on 21.0% of their plate appearances against right-handed pitchers this season. I love that we can get plus-money on him to reach seven strikeouts tonight.
Brewers vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the UNDER in this NL Central duel:
The Brewers and Pirates have been the worst two offenses in baseball over the past months, ranking 29th and 30th in OPS in that time frame while also batting .218 and .219, respectively. Now, they'll face each other with their aces on the mound. Freddy Peralta (2.59 ERA) and Paul Skenes (2.44 ERA) are going to have a field day against the opposing lineups. I don't think they could set this total low enough for me to not back the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 7 (-110)
