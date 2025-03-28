Brewers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Saturday, March 29
The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees will continue their series on Saturday afternoon, the first MLB game of the day.
The Yankees secured the 4-2 victory on Opening Day, and after taking Friday off, the two teams will face off in a matinee matchup.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game, including my pick to win.
Brewers vs. Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-162)
- Yankees -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline
- Brewers +134
- Yankees -158
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Brewers vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 29
- Game Time: 1:05 PM EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV+
- Brewers Record: 0-1
- Yankees Record: 1-0
Brewers vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Nestor Cortes, LHP
- New York: Max Fried, LHP
Brewers vs. Yankees Key Player to Watch in Prop Market
Nestor Cortes: Nestor Cortes, in just the second game of the season, is set to face his former team. He spent five of the past six seasons as a member of the Yankees, so if any lineup is going to know how to handle his pitches, it's New York. Consider betting the OVER on his walks prop on Saturday afternoon. The Yankees had a 12.2% walk rate against lefties last season, 1.9% higher than any other lineup in the Majors. Of course, their lineup isn't exactly the same as it was last year, but that's enough for me to look to fade Cortes against his former team.
Brewers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
I find it hard not to back the Yankees here. I have major concerns about Cortes of the Brewers returning to face his former team. Usually, in these cases where a pitcher faces his former team, the advantage goes to the batters who know the pitcher well.
Cortes isn't the only new acquisition that's set to make his debut with a new team. Max Fried will also be making his first start as a Yankee, and he may be one of the most underrated pitchers heading into this season. He had a "down year" in 2024, but he still posted a 3.25 ERA.
With Fried making his first start in the pinstripes and New York set to face a pitcher they're familiar with, I'll back the Yankees to improve to 2-0 to start the season.
Pick: Yankees -158 via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
