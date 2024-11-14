Is Brian Robinson Jr. Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Eagles)
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. missed the team’s last two games with an injury, but he’s off the injury report and expected to play in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.
The main early-down back for Washington this season, Robinson has 101 carries for 461 yards and six rushing touchdowns, adding nine receptions on 12 targets for 79 yards.
While Washington has relied on Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols in the backfield the last two weeks, Robinson should slot into a sizable role in Week 11. He’s played over 55 percent of the Commanders’ snaps in four games this season, and he played 47 percent of the team’s snaps in his last game.
Here’s a breakdown of how to bet Robinson in the prop market on Thursday night.
Best Brian Robinson Jr. Prop Bets for Week 11 vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 47.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 5.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +115
Let’s be honest, this isn’t an easy matchup for Robinson, and the gamescript may not be in his favor.
Washington is an underdog in this game and it has a high total in the latest odds, a sign that this could be a back-and-forth high-scoring affair.
If the Commanders fall behind and are forced to throw, that really limits Robinson’s usage (just 12 targets in seven games). However, if you’re going to bet on him tonight, taking him to find the end zone isn’t a bad play.
Even though the Eagles have allowed just six rushing scores this season, they still have given up 4.4 yards per carry – which is middle of the road amongst NFL defenses this season.
Robinson has scored in five of his seven games, and one of the games that he failed to find the end zone was a matchup he was injured in and played just 23 snaps.
I like the Washington running back to punch one in – especially if this game does end up creeping towards 50 combined points.
