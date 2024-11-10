Is Brian Robinson Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Commanders)
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. will not play in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a hamstring injury that also kept him out last week against the New York Giants.
The top runner for Washington at the running back position this season, Robinson leaves a major void in the offense against the AFC North-leading Steelers.
Washington will likely rely on a committee of veteran Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols in Week 10 after McNichols had eight carries and Ekeler had 11 in Week 9.
While McNichols has carved out a role for himself at times this season, Ekeler has been the clear leader in the two games that Robinson has missed.
Here’s how I’d target the veteran in the prop market in Week 10.
Best Austin Ekeler Prop Bets for Week 10 vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 45.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
- Receiving Yards: 26.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
- Anytime TD: +110
In his two games without Robinson, Ekeler has yet to clear this rushing yards prop, carrying the ball just 20 times over those two contests.
What he has done is picked up over 40 receiving yards in both games, which is where I’ll target him again in Week 10.
This season, the Steelers have allowed 41 receptions and 340 receiving yards to running backs in eight games. That sets up well for Ekeler, as he’s caught at least two passes in every game that he’s played in this season.
Washington’s running game may not be super easy to trust, so I’ll rely on Ekeler to showcase his impressive receiving ability on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
