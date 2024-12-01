Is Brian Robinson Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Titans vs. Commanders)
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. suffered an ankle injury in Week 12 and was limited to just 17 percent of the team’s snaps against the Dallas Cowboys.
Now, the Commanders have not listed Robinson on the final injury for Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans in what has become a bit of a must-win matchup for Washington.
Earlier this week, Robinson said that if all goes well, he will suit up on Sunday despite his ankle injury and it appears he is good to go for this matchup.
Robinson could be in line for a big role out of the backfield since veteran Austin Ekeler has been ruled out this week with a concussion.
Best Brian Robinson Jr. Prop Bet for Week 13 vs. Titans
- Rushing Yards: 57.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 8.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: -105
Tennessee has been good at defending the run – allowing just 4.0 yards per carry this season – but it has given up 11 rushing scores.
Robinson has already scored a touchdown in seven games this season (out of nine) and he only has three games where he’s failed to hit paydirt.
After leaving last week’s game early, Robinson should be in line for a major workload on Sunday.
