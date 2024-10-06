Is Brian Robinson Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Browns vs. Commanders)
The Washington Commanders received a positive injury update for second-year running back Brian Robinson Jr., who is expected to play in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
This is a massive lift for the Washington running game, especially since veteran Austin Ekeler – who missed last week’s game with a concussion – is off the injury report and expected to play as well on Sunday.
At 3-1, the Commanders are leading the NFC East and are in a great spot to pick up a win at home against the struggling Browns.
Here’s how oddsmakers expect Robinson to perform on Sunday based on his player prop odds.
Brian Robinson Player Props for Browns vs. Commanders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rush Attempts: 13.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Rushing Yards: 54.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 1.5 (Over -170/Under +130)
- Receiving Yards: 11.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +115
If you’re looking to bet on Robinson in Week 4, it’s important to look at his first three games of the season when Ekeler was active.
Last week, in a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals, Robinson had 21 carries, three targets and three catches – the most usage he’s had in a game this season.
Still, Robinson has put together a pretty solid role in this offense, putting up 12, 17 and 16 carries in his first three games, and putting him play for the OVER on his rushing attempts in this matchup.
The Brown – usually known as an elite defense – have allowed 4.6 yards per carry and five rushing scores this season. If Washington gets up big – like it has the last two weeks – I wouldn’t be shocked to see Robinson get a steady workload in this offense.
He’s found the end zone in three of his four games, and I don’t mind the OVER on his rushing attempts prop or an anytime touchdown scorer prop since he’s hit both of those in three of his four games in 2024.
I’d stay away from him in the passing game now that Ekeler is back and should handle most of that work against Cleveland.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.