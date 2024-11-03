Is Brian Robinson Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Giants)
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is listed as questionable for week 9 against the New York Giants, but he is expected to play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Robinson is dealing with a hamstring injury.
This season, Robinson has been the lead back for a Washington attack that also features Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols, but it’s been Robinson who has handled the majority of the goal-line work – along with quarterback Jayden Daniels.
With Washington looking to extend its lead in the NFC North standings, Robinson Jr. could be relied on heavily in Week 9 after he dominated the Giants in Week 2.
Here’s a breakdown of his prop bets for this matchup, including my favorite one to bet in Week 9.
Brian Robinson Jr. Prop Bets in Week 9 vs. Giants
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 57.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 5.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +105
In Week 2 against the Giants, Robinson carried the ball 17 times for 133 yards, catching one pass for three yards on three targets.
The Commanders failed to find the end zone in this matchup, but things could be a lot different the second time around with the Commanders looking like one of the better teams in the NFC.
Either way, I love the OVER for Robinson’s rushing yards in Week 9. New York is allowing the most yards per carry (5.4) in the NFL so far this season, and Robinson more than doubled this rushing total in his first meeting with them.
Overall on the season, the second-year running back has cleared 57.5 rushing yards in four of his seven games, including two in a row after he missed Week 6 due to injury.
