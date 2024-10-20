Is Brian Robinson Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update Prop Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Commanders)
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. – listed as questionable with a knee injury – is trending in the right direction to play on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
While Rapoport’s report doesn’t guarantee that Robinson Jr. will suit up, ESPN’s Adam Schefter was more optimistic about the Commanders running back, saying that he’s “expected” to play in Week 7.
Robinson missed the Commanders’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, and the team would love his tough running style in the backfield in a winnable matchup against Carolina.
Oddsmakers are projecting Robinson to have a strong game against one of the worst defenses in the NFL, setting him at -165 (implied probability of over 62 percent) to find the end zone on Sunday.
Brian Robinson Jr. Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Panthers
- Rushing Yards: 59.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Receiving Yards: 8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: -165
Carolina has allowed 4.5 yards per carry and 12 rushing touchdowns so far in 2024, making this a great matchup for Robinson – if he suits up.
The Commanders running back has found the end zone in four of his five games this season, scoring five times overall. He’s also cleared 59.5 rushing yards in two matchups – rushing for over 100 yards in both of those games.
If Robinson is able to get his normal workload on Sunday, he should be in the mix to clear both props. He’s seen at least 12 carries in four of his five games, playing 56 percent of the snaps or more in those matchups before he was limited in Week 5 to just seven carries and 34 percent of Washington’s offensive plays.
