Is Brian Thomas Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Jaguars)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers due to an ankle injury.
However, the star receiver is not expected to play for the second week in a row, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Thomas missed the Jaguars' loss to the Houston Texans in Week 10 with the same ankle issue.
This is a pretty big blow to the Jaguars' receiving corps, as they are already down rookie Travis Hunter for the rest of the 2025 season. Jacksonville did make a move at the deadline to add veteran receiver Jakobi Meyers, but he isn't on the same level as Thomas, who had over 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie in 2024.
This season, Thomas hasn't been as dominant, catching 30 of is 60 targets for 420 yards and just one score in eight games. He's played 80 percent of the Jags' snaps, so filling his role will not be easy on Sunday.
Let's take a look at my favorite prop bet for the Jaguars with Thomas sidelined in Week 11.
Best Jaguars Prop Bet vs. Chargers
Parker Washington Anytime TD (+235)
A sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Parker Washington has taken on a bigger role in this offense as the season has gone on.
He's played over 87 percent of the team's snaps in three straight weeks, racking up 26 targets during that stretch. For the season, Washington has 51 targets, 28 catches, 330 receiving yards and two scores. He's also a lethal kick returner, as he's housed two punts in the 2025 season.
So, I don't mind taking Washington to score at +235 in this matchup. He likely has better chemistry with Trevor Lawrence than Meyers does at this point in the season, and he found the end zone both on a return and in the passing game in Week 10 against the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL.
He should be able to make some noise against the Chargers on Sunday.
