Is Brian Thomas Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Titans)
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense will get a major boost on Sunday, as star receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is set to return from an ankle injury.
Thomas has not played since Week 9, but he is off the injury report and expected to play against the Tennessee Titans.
The Jaguars are in the mix for the top spot in the AFC South division, so getting Thomas back for the stretch run of the campaign is huge for their chances of overtaking the Indianapolis Colts. Thomas has not looked as good as he did as a rookie in 2024, but he still is an impactful player for the Jags.
This season, the former first-round pick has 30 catches (on 60 targets) for 420 yards and one score. He was starting to come on before his injury, picking up 55 or more receiving yards in three of four games.
Here's a look at how to bet on the star wideout in his return to the lineup against the Titans.
Best Brian Thomas Jr. Prop Bet vs. Titans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Brian Thomas Jr. OVER 49.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
This season has been a struggle for Thomas at times, but the 2024 first-round pick still has at least 49 receiving yards in six of his eight appearances.
So, I don't mind taking him to clear the half-century mark on Sunday against a Tennessee defense that ranks 29th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Thomas doens't have an injury designation on Sunday -- a sign that he's close to full health -- and he did clear this line in three of his last four games before suffering an ankle injury. Even with Jakobi Meyers in the fold for Jacksonville, I'd expect Thomas to return to his No. 1 role in this Jacksonville offense in Week 13.
