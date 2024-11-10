Is Brian Thomas Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Jaguars)
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is listed as questionable on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings with a chest injury, and he is expected to play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
This is great news for the Jaguars, as Thomas was originally expected to miss time with the chest injury he suffered in Week 8, but he suited up last week and played nearly all of the team’s offensive snaps.
Jacksonville is starting former first-round pick Mac Jones in Week 10, as Trevor Lawrence is out with a shoulder injury. How does that impact Thomas in the prop market?
Here’s a breakdown of his odds – and my favorite bet for him – against Minnesota.
Brian Thomas Jr. Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 10 vs. Vikings
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over +110/Under -145)
- Receiving Yards: 48.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +240
Thomas only has four games with over 4.5 receptions this season, and I’m worried about him with Jones under center in Week 10.
Thomas played 91 percent of the snaps for the Jags last week, but he caught just two of his four targets for 22 yards. On the season, he’s yet to be targeted 10 or more times in a single game.
That certainly limits the ceiling for the rookie, and if you aren’t sold on Jones improving this offense, I’d take the UNDER on Thomas’ receptions in Week 10.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
