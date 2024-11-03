Is Brian Thomas Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Eagles)
The Jacksonville Jaguars could have rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in action in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season despite the fact that he’s dealing with a chest injury.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Thomas is likely to play in Week 9, barring a setback, a huge turnaround after he was originally expected to miss multiple weeks with his injury.
With the Jaguars shorthanded at the receiver spot, Thomas could be an elite prop target against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Here’s how I’d wager on him – assuming he plays – in this matchup.
Brian Thomas Jr. Prop Bets for Week 9 vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 52.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +195
If Thomas is able to play his usual role in Week 9, I don’t know how bettors can pass him up at +195 to find the end zone.
With Christian Kirk out and Gabe Davis trending in the wrong direction, Thomas is in line to be the No. 1 wideout for the Jaguars this week.
On the season, the rookie has five touchdowns in eight games, hitting paydirt in four of his last five contests and two straight.
Trevor Lawrence has looked his way a lot, but Thomas has only cleared 4.5 receptions in four games in the 2024 season.
So, I’ll lean with him to find the end zone and get nearly +200 odds against a Philly defense that has given up eight passing scores in seven games in 2024.
More NFL Week 9 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.