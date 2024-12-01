Is Brock Purdy Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Bills)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy missed the team's loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 with a shoulder injury, and he’s listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report for Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Purdy did not suffer a setback in the last two days, and he's expected to start on Sunday night.
San Francisco is just 5-6 on the season and in serious danger of missing the playoffs, but getting Purdy back in action should give the team a chance to get back to .500.
Buffalo was set as a seven-point favorite in Week 13 on Friday, and that line has moved to 49ers +6 with Purdy set to play.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Purdy was replaced by Brandon Allen in Week 12, and the backup quarterback led the 49ers to just 10 points in a 38-10 loss to Green Bay.
This season, Purdy has thrown for 2,613 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s completed 66.0 percent of his passes, but he’s also been picked off eight times.
San Francisco could be in serious trouble in the 2024 season if it can’t upset Buffalo on Sunday night, but with Purdy back, the 49ers have a much better chance than they would if Allen was starting.
