Is Brock Purdy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Cardinals)

The latest injury update for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Peter Dewey

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is dealing with a nerve issue in his elbow, and he is not expected to play in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Josh Dobbs will get the start in Purdy’s place in a game that doesn’t have any playoff implications for either team. The Cardinals and 49ers have both been eliminated from the postseason already.

After opening as favorites against the Cardinals, the 49ers are now four-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 18.

Purdy’s absence caused a five-point swing in the spread, and it makes sense since Dobbs has been a backup for basically all of his NFL career.

This season, Purdy has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,864 yards, 20 scores and 12 picks in 15 games, leading the 49ers to a 6-9 record.

They lost the lone game he missed earlier in the season when Brandon Allen started at quarterback. 

Arizona hasn’t been great to close out this season, so taking the points may not be a bad play on Sunday. 

In Kyler Murray’s career, the Cardinals are just 8-15 straight up in the month of December.

Published
