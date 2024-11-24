Is Brock Purdy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Packers)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been ruled out for Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers with a right shoulder injury, causing a major shift in the latest odds.
After sitting as 2.5-point underdogs earlier in the Week, the 49ers are now 5.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook on Sunday. They moved to 3.5-point underdogs on Friday after Purdy missed Friday’s practice.
With Purdy out against the Packers, Brandon Allen appears to be first in line to start for the 49ers with Josh Dobbs as his backup.
Allen has appeared in 16 games in his NFL career, making nine starts. He has a 2-7 record as a starter and has thrown for 1,611 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in his NFL career. He has not started a game since the 2021 season when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals.
At 5-5, the 49ers can't afford too many more losses if they want to make the playoffs, but the odds for this game aren't moving in their favor.
While the odds are certainly in Green Bay’s corner to win this game at home, the 49ers still have weapons on offense that could help Allen lead them to a win.
According to NFL.com, the 49ers have a 15 percent chance to make the playoffs if they lose in Week 12 and a 46 percent chance if they win. Oddsmakers at DraftKings currently have the 49ers at +200 to make the playoffs -- an implied probability of 33.33 percent.
On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the 49ers expected Purdy to be able to play in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills.
The quarterback's status will certainly be worth monitoring during 49ers' practice next week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.