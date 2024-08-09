Brock Purdy MVP Odds: 49ers Quarterback Disrespected in Early Most Valuable Player Odds
Brock Purdy thrived in his first season as the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback, a mainstay in 2023 NFL MVP conversations up until Christmas, where a poor game against the Baltimore Ravens paved the way for Lamar Jackson to win the award.
Purdy will enter the season not as a longshot, but a viable contender for the award as the starting quarterback for the co-favorites to win the Super Bowl. The 49ers have a boatload of talent around Purdy, but the Iowa State product has proven to be capable of running an elite offense that has Lombardi Trophy upside.
Can Purdy realize his ceiling and bolster a resume that can contend for MVP? Here’s a look at his odds.
Brock Purdy MVP Odds
- Brock Purdy to Win NFL MVP: +1600
Purdy enters the season tied with Jalen Hurts for the seventh shortest odds to win the award. At +1600, the 49ers quarterback’s odds translate to 5.88%. If someone bet Purdy to win MVP at FanDuel Sportsbook as of this writing, a $100 bet would translate to $1,600.
Brock Purdy’s MVP Case to Be Tested Amidst 49ers Question Marks
Purdy is viewed as the ultimate game manager to some who cover the NFL, the key cog that makes the loaded offense go. While that had him in MVP conversations last season, it also had star running back Christian McCaffrey in the mix. While it’s known that Purdy is a high-level signal caller, is he an MVP level one?
This season that may be tested as the Niners may not have Brandon Aiyuk moving forward as he may be traded ahead of the start of the season, and McCaffrey has already suffered a strained calf. If San Francisco’s offense remains one of the best in the NFL despite some turnover and injuries at key positions, then Purdy will be a mainstay in the MVP conversation.
Can Purdy earn the respect of voters like oddsmakers are giving him, making him a legitimate contender for MVP? The 49ers quarterback was fantastic last season and will now have an even tougher test in 2024, which could pay off with some hardware.
