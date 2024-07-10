Broncos 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Denver Has Little Chance to Make Postseason)
The good news is the Denver Broncos can officially start their rebuild now that they've moved on from Russell Wilson and have drafted their hopeful quarterback of the future in Box Nix.
The bad news is they're not expected to be competitive in 2024. In fact, oddsmakers have recently released odds for all 32 teams to make the playoffs this upcoming season and the Broncos have some of the longest odds amongst all teams.
Let's take a look at exactly what their chances are to make the postseason this season, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Broncos Odds to Make the 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes +790
- No -1500
Broncos With Second Longest Odds to Make AFC Playoffs
The Broncos' odds to make the playoffs next season are set at +790. If you translate those odds to implied probability, they have just an 11.24% chance of making the postseason for the first time since 2015.
To put that another way, you'd have to wager $1,500 on them to miss the playoffs to profit a measly $100 if they do end up failing to secure a playoff spot. The only team in the AFC with longer odds to make the postseason is the New England Patriots, whose odds sit at +920 for an implied probability of 9.8%.
Not only did the Broncos fail to make any significant offseason acquisitions to put themselves in a spot to win in 2024, but they also have to deal with one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. Based on projected win totals of their opponents, the Broncos have the eighth most difficult schedule in the NFL and the single most difficult in the AFC West.
This could be a long season for fans of the Broncos. The likely best-case scenario is Bo Nix proves himself as the quarterback of the future and Denver can start looking at the 2025 season in an optimistic light.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.