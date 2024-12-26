Broncos vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 17 (Bet on Bo Nix)
The AFC Wild Card race is heating up and the Broncos must win in Cincinnati against the Bengals to ease concerns about missing the postseason all together.
Against a struggling Bengals defense, the Broncos will hope to get back on track after a loss to the Chargers last Thursday. Bo Nix is in a great spot to put up a big afternoon through the air as the rookie looks to match Joe Burrow and the potent Bengals offense. What's the best player prop targets for this high leverage matchup?
We have you covered below with a trio of player props!
Best Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Broncos vs. Bengals
- Bo Nix OVER 230.5 Passing Yards
- Mike Gesicki Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+330)
- Chase Brown UNDER 74.5 Rushing Yards
Bo Nix OVER 230.5 Passing Yards
Nix has been contained at times, especially against better defenses, but the Bengals are well below the league average. Cincinnati’s pass rush has been poor for much of this season and the group is 19th in EPA/Dropback and 30th in success rate allowed.
With extra rest after playing last Thursday, I believe we see a sound game plan from the Broncos that can keep Nix clean and able to find soft spots in the Bengals defense.
In a game with an above average total, Nix will likely be forced to pass to keep up with the likes of Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense, which will lead to an above average output from the rookie quarterback, sending him over this total.
Mike Gesicki Anytime Touchdown Scorer
The Broncos have allowed the fourth most targets to tight ends this season and have allowed five touchdowns which is an above average mark.
The Denver defense is elite, but the group does leave itself vulnerable to tight end production and Gesicki is the clear top tight end in the Bengals passing game. With eight red zone targets, Gesicki has the most red zone targets amongst the Cincinnati tight end group, and I believe he can pounce on an exploitable angle for Cincy’s elite passing game.
Chase Brown UNDER 74.5 Rushing Yards
Brown has continued to be the lead back in the Bengals offense, but I believe we are getting a great chance to sell high on his recent production.
Cincinnati has beat up on the likes of the Browns and Titans over the last two weeks which has led to inflated numbers for Brown, who ran for 91 and 97 yards, respectively. However, in an expected tight affair, the Bengals are more focused on passing the ball.
On the season, Brown is averaging 61.5 yards per game and will face a top five defense in terms of EPA/Rush, so I’ll sell high on his recent success.
