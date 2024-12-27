Broncos vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 17 (Denver Is NFL’s Best Team ATS)
There are a ton of playoff implications on Saturday afternoon when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Denver Broncos in Week 17.
Denver is in a precarious position despite holding the No. 7 seed in the AFC. Losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 opened the door to Denver's possible postseason exit.
With a win, the Broncos are in. With a loss, they may need to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 to clinch a spot.
As for the Bengals, they are still alive in the AFC, but they need to win out – and get some help – to earn a playoff spot. Joe Burrow has been on fire this season, leading the NFL in passing scores, but can he do it against an elite Denver defense?
Oddsmakers have favored Cincy in this game on Saturday, but it’s expected to be a close one.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s my final score prediction for the Broncos-Bengals matchup in Week 17.
Broncos vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Broncos +3.5 (-112)
- Bengals -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Broncos: +142
- Bengals: -170
Total
- 50 (Over -108/Under -112)
The Broncos are the best team in the NFL against the spread this season, going 11-4 ATS and 4-2 ATS as road underdogs.
Cincinnati is 9-6 against the spread overall, but it’s covered in just two of six games as a home favorite.
Broncos vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared why he likes the UNDER in this game in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every game, every week:
I know it's blasphemy to bet the UNDER in a game involving the Cincinnati Bengals, but I think this is the perfect time to do so. While the Bengals passing offense is arguably the best in the NFL, they're going to have one of their toughest tests of the season against the Broncos. Denver ranks first in opponent dropback EPA and third in opponent dropback success rate. They also allow the third-fewest yards per pass attempt at 6.1.
I also have concerns for the Broncos offense. Their numbers fall off significantly when playing on the road this season. Their yards per play fall from 5.4 to 4.8, their points per game decreases from 27.7 to 21.1, and their red zone touchdown rate falls off a cliff from 70.83% at home to 52.00% on the road.
This is an interesting pick from MacMillan since the Bengals’ defense has been so bad this season, and I think a low-scoring game would benefit Denver – since it has leaned on its defense for most of the 2024 campaign.
The Broncos are the best team in the NFL against the spread, and Cincinnati has major flaws – especially stopping the pass – that could be exploited by Bo Nix and company.
Even if the Bengals win, it won’t be by much.
Final Score Prediction: Bengals 24, Broncos 22
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.