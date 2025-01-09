Broncos vs. Bills Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Wild Card Round
Sunday's NFL Wild-Card action will begin with an AFC matchup between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.
If you want to avoid betting on a side or total if you're looking for a couple of other bets to supplement your main wager, considering betting on the anytime touchdown market. All you need for this type of bet to cash is for your player to find the end zone.
Let's take a look at my top three touchdown bets for this Wild-Card showdown.
Broncos vs. Bills Touchdown Bets
- Marvin Mims Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+270)
- Bo Nix Anytime Touchdown (+450)
- Mack Hollins Anytime Touchdown (+450)
Marvin Mims Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+270)
Courtland Sutton is the clear No. 1 option in Denver, but Marvin Mims Jr. has caught fire in the latter half of the season, including combining for 13 receptions, 154 yards, and four touchdowns in their last two games. Will he keep up that level of production in the playoffs? Likely not, but I'm willing to bet him at +270 to at least find the end zone against the Bills.
Bo Nix Anytime Touchdown (+450)
Bo Nix has unlocked his ability to take off with his legs let in the season, racking up a combined 25 times for 126 yards across his last three games. He has also found the end zone four times with his legs, and we know from past playoffs that when teams get to the postseason, quarterbacks will take off and run more often than the regular season due to the stakes being so high.
At almost 5-1 odds, I'll take a chance on the rookie to score himself.
Mack Hollins Anytime Touchdown (+450)
Even with Amari Cooper in Buffalo, there hasn't been a clear No. 1 pass-catcher for the Bills so why not take a shot with Mack Hollins who you may be surprised to find out already has five receiving touchdowns on the season. With Patrick Surtain likely to cover Coleman or Cooper, Hollins could be a secret weapon for Josh Allen to target.
