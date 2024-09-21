Broncos vs. Buccaneers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3 (Chris Godwin Stays Hot)
The Denver Broncos are in search of their first win of the season when they hit the road to play the undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the NFL season on Sunday.
Tampa Bay’s offense has gotten off to a strong start in Baker Mayfield’s second season with the franchise, but it faces a tough Denver defense that has allowed the fourth fewest passing yards in the NFL this season.
Still, Tampa Bay is heavily favored in this game, and Bo Nix’s turnover tendencies (four picks in two games) could set the Bucs up in good field position to score on Sunday.
Denver failed to score a touchdown in Week 2, so naturally we’re looking at some longshots in this matchup where points could be at a premium on at least one sideline.
Here are three players to consider to score in Week 3.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Broncos vs. Buccaneers
- Chris Godwin Anytime TD (+140)
- Greg Dulcich Anytime TD (+700)
- Bucky Irving Anytime TD (+320)
Chris Godwin Anytime TD (+140)
The Broncos may decide to shadow Mike Evans with All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and if they do, it should be a big game for Chris Godwin.
Through two weeks, Godwin has 16 targets, 15 catches, 200 receiving yards and a pair of scores. He found the end zone in both weeks, and he was clearly the No. 1 option in the offense in Week 2 against Detroit.
Denver has been stout against the pass in 2024, but Godwin has been a constant chain-mover for the Bucs. Given his target share, I like him to score again in Week 3.
Greg Dulcich Anytime TD (+700)
This is a long, long, long shot play in Week 3.
In Week 2, Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich saw a team-high eight targets, catching three of them for 16 yards. He’s done very little in the yardage department this season (five catches, 28 yards on 11 targets) but Nix has looked his way a lot.
If the Broncos do get in the red zone, it’s honestly a toss up as to which receiver Nix will look at. Rather than taking Courtland Sutton (one catch last week) at a shorter price, I’ll take Dulcich at +700 as the safety blanket for Nix.
Bucky Irving Anytime TD (+320)
Bucs running back Rachaad White was banged up last week, and while he seems on track to play in Week 3, we could see some more of rookie Bucky Irving in Week 3 – especially if this game gets out of hand.
Irving carried the ball nine times for 62 yards in the Bucs’ season opener, adding two catches on three targets for an additional 14 yards.
His role was diminished a little against Detroit (seven carries, 22 yards), but he still saw a steady dose of touches in that game.
At +320, Irving seems like a longer shot to score, but he has gotten consistent touches through two weeks. If White aggravates his injury, Irving could end up being a steal at this number.
