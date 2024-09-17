Broncos vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3 (How to Bet Total)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the hottest teams in football, pulling off a massive upset at +300 underdogs against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.
Now, Baker Mayfield and company return home to face the 0-2 Denver Broncos, who scored just six points in a 13-6 loss at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rookie quarterback Bo Nix is going through some growing pains for Denver, and oddsmakers expect that to continue, setting Denver as a seven-point underdog in Week 3.
Tampa Bay is already on a mission to prove that last season’s division title wasn’t a fluke, and it’s gone a perfect 2-0 against the spread to open up 2024.
Let’s examine the odds, key players to watch, betting trends and of course, my pick, for Sunday’s matchup.
Broncos vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Broncos +7 (-115)
- Bucs -7 (-105)
Moneyline
- Broncos: +245
- Bucs: -305
Total
- 40 (Over -108/Under -112)
Broncos vs. Buccaneers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Broncos record: 0-2
- Bucs record: 2-0
Broncos vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- The Bucs are 2-0 against the spread so far this season.
- The Broncos are 1-1 against the spread so far this season.
- The OVER is 1-1 in Denver’s games this season.
- The OVER is 1-1 in the Bucs’ games this season.
- Tampa Bay is 1-0 ATS as a home favorite this season.
- The Broncos are 3-5 ATS as road underdogs under Sean Payton.
Broncos vs. Buccaneers Injury Reports
Broncos Injury Report
- Devaughn Vele – questionable
- Mike McGlinchey – out
- Baron Browning – questionable
- John Franklin-Myers – questionable
- JL Skinner – questionable
Bucs Injury Report
- Rachaad White – questionable
- Vita Vea – questionable
- Luke Goedeke – questionable
- Josh Hayes – questionable
- Calijah Kancey – questionable
- Antoine Winfield Jr. – questionable
Broncos vs. Buccaneers Key Players to Watch
Denver Broncos
Josh Reynolds: Reynolds had a big game for Denver in Week 2, catching four of his five targets for 93 yards. The veteran receiver now has nine catches on 13 targets this season, looking like Denver’s most consistent receiver. With defenses keyed in on Courtland Sutton, Reynolds could have another big game on Sunday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield: How good does the move for Baker Mayfield look from the Bucs? Tampa Bay is 2-0 this season, and Mayfield threw for and ran for a touchdown in the upset over the Detroit Lions in Week 2. The Denver secondary has been good so far this season, so it’ll be interesting to see if Mayfield can stay hot in Week 3.
Broncos vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick
The Broncos may have gone OVER the total in their Week 1 matchup against Seattle, but the defense put Denver in position to score most of their 20 points.
Last week, the Broncos failed to score a touchdown, and Bo Nix threw two more picks, killing a drive in the red zone in the process.
After watching Denver score six points in Week 2, I simply can’t expect this game to go OVER the total.
Denver ranks ninth in the NFL in opponent yards per play this season – a sign that the defense is doing its job – but even if the Bucs score a decent amount of points, I don’t think Denver does enough to push this game over the total of 40.
The Bucs should win this game, but I could see this being a low-scoring effort on both sides if the Denver defense shows up like it did against Pittsburgh.
Pick: UNDER 40 (-112)
