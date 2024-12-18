Broncos vs. Chargers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 16
Two AFC West rivals face off on Thursday Night Football in Week 16, and there are major playoff implications on the line.
The Denver Broncos (9-5) are the No. 6 seed in the AFC, one game ahead of the No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Chargers (8-6). However, Los Angeles already has a win over Denver and is favored at home in this matchup.
These teams didn’t put up a ton of points in their first meeting (39 to be exact) but Los Angeles gave up 40 in Week 15 and Denver has scored 29 or more points in four straight (all wins).
So, could we see some offensive fireworks in Los Angeles?
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite players to bet on to find the end zone in Week 16.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Broncos vs. Chargers
- Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+175)
- Ladd McConkey Anytime TD (+145)
- Quentin Johnston Anytime TD (+220)
Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+175)
If you’re going to trust a Bronco to find the end zone, Courtland Sutton is the guy.
The star receiver found the end zone in Denver’s win over Indianapolis in Week 15 despite making just three catches – his fewest since he went without a target against New Orleans back in Week 7.
Over his last seven games, Sutton has 66 targets, 45 receptions, 601 receiving yards and four scores. He’s caught six touchdowns on the season, including one in Week 6 against the Chargers.
With Bo Nix really coming into his own, Sutton is a great bet to score again in Week 16. Remember, Mike Evans went for nine catches, 159 yards and two scores against this Los Angeles secondary last week.
Ladd McConkey Anytime TD (+145)
There’s a chance that Pat Surtain II (ankle) misses this game, meaning Denver would be down its No. 1 corner – and defender – for the second time against the Chargers. That’s right, Surtain went down with a concussion on the first play against Los Angeles earlier this season and did not return.
Justin Herbert then picked apart Denver in that game, finding Ladd McConkey four times for 43 yards. McConkey has scored five scores on the season, including one in Week 15, while catching 63 of his 88 targets.
He should be heavily involved in the passing game regardless of who is out there for Denver.
Quentin Johnston Anytime TD (+220)
Quentin Johnston can be maddening to watch with his occasional drop issues, but he has found the end zone at a high rate this season.
If Surtain is out or even limited, I want to grab as many Chargers pass catchers as I can.
Johnston has scored in five of his last seven games and eight times overall this season. Against Denver in Week 6, he was limited to just three catches for 22 yards due to an injury.
I think this is a bounce-back spot for him, especially since he’s been targeted 17 times over the last two games, scoring in each of them.
