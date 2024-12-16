Broncos vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
A pivotal showdown in the AFC West is on tap for the NFL Week 16 edition of Thursday Night Football.
The Denver Broncos took a significant step toward clinching a playoff spot by beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14. A win against the Chargers on Thursday would officially clinch them a postseason berth. Meanwhile, the Chargers will need to win at least another game or two to secure a playoff spot, and a loss to the Broncos on Thursday will start to cause some panic heading into the final two weeks.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this divisional showdown.
Broncos vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Broncos +3 (-105)
- Chargers -3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Broncos +136
- Chargers -162
Total
- OVER 43 (-110)
- UNDER 43 (-110)
Broncos vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:15 pm et
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch: Prime Video
- Broncos Record: 9-5
- Chargers Record: 8-6
Broncos vs. Chargers Injury Reports
Broncos Injury Report
- Pat Surtain II, CB - Questionable
- D.J. Jones, DT - Questionable
- Quinn Meinerz, G - Questionable
- Jaleel McLaughlin, RB - Questionable
Chargers Injury Report
- Zion Johnson, G - Questionable
- Cam Hart, CB - Questionable
Broncos vs. Chargers Key Players to Watch
Denver Broncos
Bo Nix: The Broncos are carried by their defense, but Bo Nix has been fantastic in his rookie season and has done enough to help lead them to their 9-5 record. As long as he doesn't throw away a game by committing turnovers, the Broncos are always going to be in the mix to get the win. He still has time to catch Jayden Daniels to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Los Angeles Chargers
Ladd McConkey: Against one of the best secondaries in the NFL, the Chargers will need Ladd McConkey to bring his best stuff. If he doesn't Los Angeles is going to be fighting an uphill battle all game. He might be the most important player for the Chargers on Thursday night.
Broncos vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
Jim Harbaugh has clearly made a huge difference for the Chargers in his first season as the head coach, but Los Angeles is still clearly lacking some skill players on the offensive side of the football. Not only that, but their dominant defense has struggled in recent weeks.
The biggest matchup to watch in this game is the Chargers' pass attack against the Broncos secondary. Denver's secondary ranks inside the top three in virtually every pass defense statistic while the Chargers, outside of McConkey, have few weapons in the passing game. Justin Herbert has been able to succeed despite his lack of weapons, but that may not fly against a secondary as strong as the Broncos.
I'll take the points with the Broncos and lean on their defense to keep this game close.
Pick: Broncos +3 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.